"Chavez delivered suitcases full of money to one of the founders": researcher Mike Gonzalez detailed how the Venezuelan dictatorship financed Black Lives Matter

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de octubre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez on the newscast about the connections between the radical activist group Black Lives Matter and Venezuela's socialist regime, as well as how that organization had significant funding from the Chavista dictatorship.

"I spoke with a defector, a high official of the government of [Hugo] Chávez, who told me that he had been in the Miraflores Palace when Chávez delivered suitcases full of money to one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, and had told them that the money was to promote the Bolivarian project in the streets of the United States. What is known, for sure, is that this founder of Black Lives Matter was close to [Nicolas] Maduro, she brought him to Harlem in 2015.That meeting with Chavez, according to the defector, took place in 2012 before he died, then in 2013 Black Lives Matter was founded," Gonzalez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.