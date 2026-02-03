House passes spending bill ending government shutdown

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de febrero, 2026

The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Tuesday that ends the four-day partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the legislation, which was held up by Democratic opposition to funding for the federal agency carrying out its broad anti-immigration offensive.

The 217-214 vote followed the Senate's pre-passage approval of the package last week. 21 Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the funding package and an equal number of Republicans opposed it rather than comply with Democratic demands to reform the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Negotiations for new funding for DHS failed in the wake of the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis, the Minnesota city that has become the epicenter of the Republican president's broad immigration offensive.