Maduro's regime confirms the presence of the CIA in Venezuela

Published by Virginia Martínez 23 de octubre, 2025

Venezuela's illegitimate Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, acknowledged Thursday the presence of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the country, shortly after President Donald Trump confirmed from the White House the start of covert operations against structures linked to the Nicolás Maduro.

During an event broadcast by the state-run Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Padrino stated, "We know that the CIA is there, not only in Venezuela, but everywhere in the world where there is a U.S. embassy." He added further that any attempt to interfere in Venezuela "will fail": "They will be able to put I don't know how many bodies attached to the CIA into covert operations from any flank of the nation and any attempt will fail."

Washington toughens its regional strategy

The Trump Administration has stepped up pressure on the Chavista regime with a series of intelligence operations and military deployments in the Caribbean. The mission, led by the Pentagon, includes destroyers, a submarine and special forces vessels dedicated to intercept maritime routes used by drug traffickers.

U.S. authorities confirmed that part of the recent actions were directed against boats coming from Venezuela, while the Maduro dictatorship maintains that such operations are aimed at preparing the ground for a change of power.

Caracas responds with military exercises On the same day of his statements, Padrino López supervised a new round of military exercises in coastal states of the country, according to state television reports.

Open tension between both governments

The public acknowledgement of the CIA presence represents an unusual development in the rhetoric of the Venezuelan high command and comes as the Maduro regime faces increasing international isolation.

While Washington argues that its operations seek to curb drug trafficking and the entry of criminals into the United States, Caracas insists that it is a political maneuver to weaken Chavismo. The exchange of accusations reflects an increasingly direct confrontation with greater risks of military incidents.