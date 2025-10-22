Guatemala Congress declares gangs 'terrorists'

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de octubre, 2025

The Congress of Guatemala declared gangs as "terrorist" organizations on Tuesday as the country goes through a security crisis following the escape from a prison of 20 ringleaders of one of these dangerous gangs.

Deputies began discussing the bill on Tuesday last week, two days after the government revealed the escape of members of the Barrio 18 gang from the Fraijanes II prison, located near the capital.

The law is reminiscent of the legal framework in El Salvador, with which President Nayib Bukele launched a "war" against gangs in 2022, under a state of emergency that allows arrests without a warrant.

Guatemala's president, Bernardo Arevalo, has ruled out emulating the Salvadoran model that has reduced crime to historic lows, but has been questioned for allegations of imprisoning innocent people.

The president applauded the approval of the law on X, noting that it provides the"tools necessary to confront the gangs."

The law raises from 12 to 18 years the maximum prison sentence for extortion, one of the main crimes committed by the Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha against merchants and transporters.

"We approved an important decree, to declare the mareros and extortionists as terrorists," said congressman Elmer Palencia of the right-wing Valor party in the plenary.

In addition, it raises the penalty by a third if the sentenced person is a gang member.

Congress, with an opposition majority, also developed prison sentences of up to 18 years for those who "recruit" minors for the gangs and ordered the construction of a maximum security prison.

The prosecution suspects that the 20 gang members escaped through the prison gates in collusion with officials. So far four escapees have been recaptured.

The escape was described by the United States as "unacceptable" and prompted Arévalo to remove the security leadership.