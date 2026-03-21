Trump threatens to send ICE agents to U.S. airports amid DHS shutdown fight

Published by Just The News 21 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is prepared to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports across the United States if congressional Democrats do not agree to pass a bill that ends the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

In a social media post, Trump warned that ICE agents could be reassigned to handle airport security.

"If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports," Trump wrote.

The post came as lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding for DHS, including aviation security.

The dispute has already strained airport security operations, resulting in long lines.

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