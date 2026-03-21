Elon Musk offers to pay salaries of TSA employees during ongoing DHS shutdown

Published by Just The News 21 de marzo, 2026

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered on Saturday to pay the salaries of TSA employees during the shutdown.

"I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country," Musk wrote on X.

By law, federal employees receive back pay after a government shutdown comes to an end. However, many TSA employees are reportedly calling out due to not receiving paychecks, resulting in long security lines at airports.

© Just The News.