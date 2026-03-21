The West, scorched by the heat wave

A man walks in the sun in Redondo Beach, California AFP .

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) The record heat wave sweeping the western part of the country is a once-in-500-year phenomenon.

The heat has broken records this week and is forecast to continue through the weekend in the country's western cities, spreading toward the east coast.

Four spots in the desert area near the California-Arizona state border recorded 113 ºF on Friday, a national record for the month of March.

The hot spots are in the vicinity of the city of Yuma and Lake Martinez in Arizona, and Winterhaven and Ogilby in California.

According to weather.com, 65 cities recorded new highs for March, from Arizona and California to Idaho in the western United States.

On Thursday, Death Valley scorched with 104 °F, while San Francisco, an often cool and foggy city, equaled its all-time March record with 84 °C.

In usually chilly Colorado, skiers hit the slopes shirtless.

The National Weather Service issued extreme heat warnings for much of the Southwest, from Los Angeles and coastal Southern California to the desert gambling capital of Las Vegas.

Warnings were issued not to leave children or pets in cars.