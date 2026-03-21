Pistons beat Warriors to clinch the NBA Playoffs

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) The Detroit Pistons defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Friday to clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Detroit, which has made the playoffs four times in the past 15 years, clinched a berth Friday in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2007-08 and 2008-09.

The Pistons were without their top star, Cade Cunningham, who was diagnosed with a collapsed lung after taking a hit the game against the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Duren was the star for the home team at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with 23 points and six rebounds, while guard Dannis Jenkins contributed 20 points and eight assists.

"I try to play my game and nothing else," Jenkins said. "I want to help as much as I can while our teammates are off."

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle because of multiple absences, including star Stephen Curry, sidelined since Jan. 30 with a right knee injury.

Brazilian Gui Santos started for the Bay Area team. He played 30 minutes in which he scored 13 points and served five assists.

Knicks survive in Brooklyn

The New York Knicks responded defensively in the final minutes and managed to prevail 93-92 over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn.

Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns was the star of the Knicks with a double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds despite being away from the team in recent hours for personal reasons.

Experienced Knicks coach Mike Brown reached 500 career NBA wins as his team extended its consecutive winning streak over the neighboring Nets to 14.

The Knicks have five wins in a row and remain third in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins and 25 losses, behind the leaders, Detroit Pistons (51-19) and the second-place Boston Celtics (47-23).