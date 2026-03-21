NBA champion Thunder cancel White House visit because of 'schedule'

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) The reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, will not visit the White House during their stay in Washington to face the Wizards on Saturday, citing a "scheduling" issue, The Athletic reported Friday.

"We have been in contact with the White House and appreciate the communication we have had, but the schedule simply did not fit," the Thunder told The Athletic in a statement.

The team did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

NBA champion teams have visited the White House since the Boston Celtics traveled in 1963, while the 2024 Celtics were the last to do so, with then-President Joe Biden in November.

The topic of winning team visits to the White House has become politically charged in recent years.