Brothers in arms: Report says Russia is training Chinese soldiers for overseas operations

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de octubre, 2025

Russia and China have formed one of the strongest alliances in the world, largely due to the close relationship between their top leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. This camaraderie has been evident in their recent diplomatic visits, during which they have met, discussed, and reached agreements aimed at strengthening both their coalition and bilateral interests.

One area in which they have reached significant agreements is military cooperation. A report by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) revealed that the Kremlin is training Chinese soldiers for operations abroad—specifically, for a potential takeover of Taiwan that China reportedly plans for 2027.

The think tank noted that Russia’s collaboration with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is focused on the aerial domain. RUSI observes that, although China outperforms its ally in several military areas, Moscow possesses greater "experience and aerial maneuver capabilities"—expertise that would be highly valuable for Beijing in any attempt to seize Taiwan within the next two years.

Delivery of combat vehicles, paratrooper training and arms industry development

"The ability to airdrop armored vehicles onto golf courses or other open, firm areas near Taiwan's ports and airfields would allow airborne assault troops to significantly increase their combat power and threaten to seize these facilities to clear the way for the landing of reinforcement forces," said Oleksandr V Danylyuk and Jack Watling, authors of the report.

RUSI also cited an agreement between the Putin and Xi regimes in which Moscow pledged to supply Beijing with the weapons and equipment needed to develop an effective air assault plan. According to contracts leaked by the Black Moon hacker group, as reported by RUSI, the deal includes the sale of "37 BMD-4M light amphibious assault vehicles with a 100-mm cannon and a 30-mm automatic cannon, 11 Sprut-SDM1 light self-propelled amphibious anti-tank guns with a 125-mm cannon, 11 BTR-MDM Rakushka airborne armored personnel carriers, and several Rubin command and observation vehicles and KSHM-E command vehicles."

According to the leaked contracts, the Kremlin is also "transferring technologies" to help Beijing become more efficient and effective in its arms industry, enabling "the production of similar weapons and military equipment through localization and modernization." In addition, they are training the PLA’s paratrooper division and other special forces to "penetrate other countries' territory undetected."