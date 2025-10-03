At least five US fighter jets approached Venezuela's coasts and Maduro's regime condemns 'provocation'

Published by Virginia Martínez 2 de octubre, 2025

The Venezuelan dictatorship denounced on Thursday that U.S. fighter jets flew a short distance from its airspace in the Caribbean Sea, calling the fact a "provocation" and a "threat" to its sovereignty.

According to the official statement, military radars detected several aircraft about 46 miles from Venezuelan shores, within the Flight Information Region (FIR) of Maiquetia. Caracas assured that the flights, identified by the Integral Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI), contravene international regulations and put civil aviation safety at risk.

According to the regime's illegitimate minister of defense, Vladimir Padrino, more than five aircraft were tracked flying at high altitude and speed. He further assured that a commercial airline reported the presence of the planes to the Caracas control tower, thus backing up the military denunciation.

Caracas insisted that this type of incident is part of a "pattern of harassment" and announced that it will file a complaint with the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other regional organizations.

Escalating tensions in the Caribbean The announcement comes as the United States maintains an extensive military deployment in Caribbean waters with the declared objective of combating drug trafficking in the region. The operation, which began more than a month ago, includes eight warships, a nuclear submarine, thousands of soldiers and a flotilla of F-35 fighters stationed in Puerto Rico.

Washington maintains pressure on Maduro

The alleged overflight occurs in parallel to the offensive by the White House against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, which the United States does not recognize as legitimate and accuses of leading the so-called Cartel de los Soles. The Department of Justice maintains million-dollar rewards for Maduro and for high-ranking members of his entourage, including the illegitimate defense minister himself.

President Donald Trump declared that the United States is in a "non-international armed conflict" against drug cartels, which has reinforced the mobilization of troops and operations in the Caribbean. In recent weeks, U.S. forces have destroyed several vessels that, according to Washington, were transporting illicit shipments from Venezuela.

Maduro responds with internal military deployment

In parallel, the Chavista regime has conducted military maneuvers in various coastal areas using ships, helicopters, fighters, artillery, and anti-aircraft systems. In addition, it has called up reservists and militias, while Maduro evaluates decreeing a state of external commotion, a legal measure that would expand his powers under the argument of foreign threat.

The incident involving the airplanes adds a new chapter to the already tense relationship between Caracas and Washington, in a context of military and diplomatic pressure that once again places the Caribbean at the center of strategic frictions.