Trump pushes for peace in Gaza: Palestinian Authority, Arab countries, France, and UK back and celebrate his comprehensive plan

In an encouraging turn for peace negotiations in the Middle East, foreign ministers from eight key countries—Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt—issued a joint statement Monday, hailing the "sincere efforts" of U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza.

The regional backing comes after the meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where a 20-point plan to achieve peace and reconstruction in the region was consolidated.

For its part, France also joined the chorus of support, with President Emmanuel Macron expressing his welcome for the plan in a release on X, emphasizing the need for firm commitments from all sides. Similarly, the United Kingdom, through a statement by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also welcomed President Trump's initiative and leadership.

The joint statement by the foreign ministers welcomes Trump's announcement on ending the war, rebuilding Gaza, and moving toward a "comprehensive peace." “Welcome President Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.”

In a tone of active collaboration, the diplomats stressed “the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region.” They further affirmed their “readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region."

Similarly, they reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with Washington on an agreement that includes:

Unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.

No displacement of Palestinians.

Release of hostages.

A security mechanism to ensure the protection of all parties.

Total Israeli withdrawal.

Reconstruction of Gaza.

A path to a just peace based on the two-state solution, integrating Gaza with the West Bank into a Palestinian state in accordance with international law, as a key to regional stability.

Palestinian Authority welcomes Trump's plan



The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed Trump's plan, the Wafa news agency reported. The PA, the internationally recognized government that administers the West Bank and represents the Palestinians in comprehensive negotiations, reiterated its commitment to work with the United States and its partners to “paving [the] way for just peace on the basis of [a] two-state solution.”

Under Trump's proposal, the PA would assume control of Gaza upon completion of a reform program focused on efficient governance, demilitarization, and attracting investment. Until then, Gaza would be governed by a Palestinian technocratic and apolitical committee during the transition.

For his part, the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on his X account, welcomed Trump's plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza and the efforts of special envoy Steve Witkoff to end the conflict and, in that vein, noted:

“I welcome President Trump’s 20-point plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza. I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region.It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war. I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region”.

Europe unites: Macron and Starmer call for immediate action

From Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron backed the plan in a post on X on Monday: I welcome President @realDonaldTrump’s commitment to ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. I expect Israel to engage resolutely on this basis. Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan”. He further noted that "France stands ready to contribute. It will remain vigilant regarding the commitments of each party,” he concluded.

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer noted via his X account: "The new U.S. initiative to end the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome." In that vein, Starmer, through a longer statement, noted:

"We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately. We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US Administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality. Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages. Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire. We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security."