Trump presents Gaza peace plan to Muslim leaders at UN

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 25 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a peace plan for Gaza and the Middle East to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

“We had a very productive session. We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza. I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbors in the region,” Reuters quoted U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff as saying at the 15th annual Concordia global affairs summit in New York on Wednesday.

“We’re hopeful, and I might say, even confident that in the coming days, we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough,” he said.

Trump met with leaders and officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan to discuss the nearly two-year-long war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza. The war started when Hamas led a mass invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251 others, of whom 48 remain in captivity.

According to Axios, it is the first time that Trump has presented an American plan for ending the war in Gaza. Journalist Barak Ravid cited sources as saying that the president told the leaders at the meeting of the urgency of ending the war and that he was presenting the plan because every day that the war continues, Israel become more isolated internationally.

The sources said the U.S. proposals were updated versions of ideas discussed over the past six months, building on concepts developed by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

According to Ravid’s reporting, the main principles of the U.S. plan include freeing all of the remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire, gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, a post-war plan for governance that does not include Hamas, a security force including Palestinians and soldiers from Arab and Muslim countries, funding from Arab and Muslim countries for administration and reconstruction, and “some involvement of the Palestinian Authority.”

Trump asked the Arab and Muslim leaders to support this plan, according to Ravid.

The sources told him that the Arab and Muslim leaders presented their own conditions for supporting the plan: that Jerusalem will not annex parts of Judea and Samaria, will not control parts of Gaza or build Israeli communities in Gaza, will stop “undermining the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” i.e. the Temple Mount, and that aid supplies to Gaza will immediately increase.

The sources said that Trump agreed to not allow Israel to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, something that was first reported by Politico.

“We reaffirm our commitment to cooperate with President Trump and emphasize the importance of his leadership in order to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace,” the leaders of seven Arab and Muslim countries wrote in a joint statement Wednesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a separate statement in support of Trump’s plan.

“I appreciate the efforts of President Trump to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip in particular, and his pursuit of peace in the Middle East at large. I value the proposals he presented during his meeting yesterday in New York with a number of Arab and Islamic leaders, which I view as an important foundation upon which we can build further in the coming period to achieve peace,” al-Sisi said.

Trump told the Arab and Muslim leaders that the next step is discussing the plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure his support. Trump is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Monday at the White House. The Israeli premier will address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday morning.

IDF footage shows terrorists firing from hospital in Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday released footage of Palestinian terrorists opening fire from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.



“The use of an active hospital is further proof of Hamas’ cynical and systematic modus operandi of exploiting civilian infrastructure as manned terror command posts,” the IDF said.



The military added that the incident, which took place several days ago, shows that Hamas knowingly endangers the lives of patients, medical staff and innocent civilians in the Strip.



“The IDF will continue to operate resolutely to thwart terrorist activity, while adhering to international law and mitigating harm to civilians,” the statement continued.

