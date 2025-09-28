The UN Security Council reimposed a battery of sanctions on Iran for 'significant non-performance'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de septiembre, 2025

The United Nations (UN) Security Council reimposed sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program. The move was made official on Saturday night and was celebrated by the Department of State in a statement, in which it assured that Tehran "will be held accountable."

Through resolutions 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835 and 1929, the Security Council punished Iran for "significant non-performance" with its nuclear commitments. Before the sanctions became official, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called them "unjust and illegal."

These sanctions, which had been removed in 2015 after the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, cover more than economic issues and directly target the Asian country's nuclear intentions.

"Notably, they require Iran to suspend uranium enrichment-, heavy water-, and reprocessing-related activities; prohibit Iran from using ballistic missile technology; embargo the export of conventional arms to Iran; reimpose travel bans and global asset freezes on listed individuals and entities; and authorize the seizure of weapons and other prohibited cargo being transferred by Iran to state and non-state actors," the Department of State said in a statement.

The agency Marco Rubio directs also highlighted the leadership of France, Germany and the United Kingdom. In addition, the statement emphasized that the path of diplomacy remains open, allowing negotiations for an agreement to be revived over the next few weeks.

President Trump has been clear that diplomacy remains an option—a deal remains the best outcome for both the Iranian people and the world. "For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation," the State Department concluded.