US economy exceeds expectations by adding 64,000 jobs in November, according to government report

The U.S. economy added 64,000 jobs in November, which was more than the expected 50,000 jobs, but unemployment increased to 4.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The last available unemployment rate was in September, at 4.4%, and economists expected it to be 4.5% for November, Business Insider reported. An October unemployment rate won't be published by BLS because the agency was unable to survey households during the government shutdown from October to mid-November.

There was a decline of 105,000 jobs in October, BLS reported, largely due to a drop in federal government workers who were formally coming off the payrolls after the job cuts from earlier this year.

The November report was delayed by BLS from Dec. 5 to Dec. 16 to help with data collection and processing.

The latest report revised September's job growth from 119,000 to 108,000, and August had a larger loss than previously estimated, from a drop of 4,000 to a decrease of 26,000.

"With these revisions, employment in August and September combined is 33,000 lower than previously reported," BLS said.

