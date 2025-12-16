Brown University shooting: FBI steps up search with new images of suspect and $50,000 reward

Published by Víctor Mendoza 16 de diciembre, 2025

The search for the perpetrator of the mass shooting at Brown University entered its fourth day. In recent hours, the Providence Police Department and the FBI released images of a person of interest to help identify him.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in Saturday's attack, which occurred in a building where exams were being held on the university's campus in Providence, Rhode Island.

All of the victims were students. Of the nine injured, one was in critical condition, seven were in stable condition and one has been released, authorities said.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the attack, but later released. Authorities said evidence initially pointed toward the detainee, but then the investigation began to point "in a different direction."

FBI director Kash Patel, asserted then that they had arrested a "person of interest" thanks to the cooperation of local police. Patel published later, with the detainee now at large, that his bureau would continue to assist the Providence Police Department.

"We will continue providing all assets, resources, and personnel necessary to support," he assured. "We sent additional resources and personnel earlier today to help track down leads, canvass neighborhoods, and develop intelligence."

On Monday, police released several security camera images in which a suspect can be seen. "We are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in Saturday's incident at Brown University," it said along with a request to send it any other video, photographs or leads that would help capture the suspect.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest or trial of the attacker. "The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'8" with a stocky build," the bureau reports in its public request. He also asserted that he is likely armed and should be considered dangerous.

From Brown University, administrators also asked staff and students to contact authorities "immediately" if they were in the area of the attack on Friday or Saturday. "Even what seems like an incidental detail may ultimately be helpful in law enforcement’s efforts to protect our community," they noted.