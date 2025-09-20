Zelenski announces he will meet Trump at UN amid new Russian airstrikes

Published by Virginia Martínez 20 de septiembre, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky announced that he will meet with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week. The information is known amid the intensification of the Russian offensive.

Russia carried out one of its biggest air strikes overnight Saturday, firing 40 missiles and 580 drones at Ukraine in a barrage that killed at least three people and left dozens wounded, Zelenski said Saturday.

The Ukrainian president announced that he would hold "a meeting with the president of the United States" and specified that he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia during talks with Trump.

Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks, but Russian President, Vladimir Putin has warned that any plan considering the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable.

The U.S. attempt to end the war soon stalled and Russia has ruled out a meeting between President Putin and Zelensky, something Kiev says is the only way to achieve peace.

"We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready to adopt, taking into account that the United States of America will be there," Zelensky said in remarks released by the Ukrainian presidency on Saturday.