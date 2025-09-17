UK pulls out all the stops for Trump's state visit

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump was welcomed Wednesday at Windsor Castle by the British monarchy in solemnity on the first day of his official visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump and his wife Melania, who arrived Tuesday night in London, were greeted as they stepped off the helicopter, which transported them from the capital, by the prince and princess of Wales, William and Catherine, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Cannon salutes, carriage procession alongside the royal family and a military ceremony marked the start of this second state visit by the U.S. president, after the 2019 visit in his first term.

Trump reviewed a guard of honor in the castle courtyard, in an unprecedented military ceremony involving around 120 horses and 1,300 British military personnel, including 160 Royal Marines and Royal Navy personnel, 1,000 British Army and 140 Royal Air Force personnel.

Two nights at Windsor

Trump will stay the last two nights of his visit at Windsor Castle, one of the residences of the British monarchy, less than 30 miles from London. "They say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So it's going to be nice," the president said, ahead of his departure from Washington.

After a private lunch with the two royal couples, Donald and Melania Trump laid flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, in the castle at St. George's Chapel.

An air parade, which combined British and U.S. fighter jets, plus the Red Arrows aerobatic patrol, gave way to a royal banquet with about 150 guests.

The ceremony's music underscored the historic relationship between the U.K. and U.S. "The Eagle Squadron" by Kenneth Alford commemorates American pilots who flew in the Royal Air Force during World War II.

"Golden Friendship" by Henry Fillmore is a classic American march, a favorite of the first lady. It is often performed for her at the White House.

"The Everlasting Father" is associated internationally with fallen sailors. It is often performed at sunset to mark the end of the day and reflect on shared sacrifice.

"Battle Hymn of the Republic" is often played at the White House, including for President Roosevelt and Sir Winston Churchill at the end of World War II.

Charles and Camilla also offered Trump the British flag that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of his inauguration, Jan. 20.

For their part, Donald and Melania Trump presented the monarchs with a replica of a sword belonging to former U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, recalling "the historic partnership instrumental in winning World War II," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

On the final two days of Trump's visit, all events will be behind closed doors, away from the crowds.

Carefully selected exhibition for Trump Royal Collection Trust, the president took particular interest in what was described as the "fun fun fun" table, which included an art deco cocktail shaker shaped like a penguin and a letter from the queen telling young Lilibet about the hot dogs she had tasted in America.



Trump spent less than five minutes in the Green Room looking at objects from the Royal Collection relating to the U.S., but made enthusiastic comments throughout.



The letters, paintings and photographs were branded "fantastic," "authentic" and "wonderful" according to



The exhibition was mostly armed with items related to American Independence.



An early edition of John Smith's "General History of Virginia" from 1624 (one of the first accounts of the English colonies in North America) and a letter sent by President Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria in 1862 after the death of Prince Albert were part of the display.

Meeting with Starmer

On the final day of his visit, Thursday, Trump will also not go anywhere near London. Instead he will go to Chequers, some 50 miles from the capital, to meet with Starmer at the prime minister's official country residence.

The British Labour government, weakened economically and in the midst of a political crisis, is seeking to take advantage of this visit to multiply the announcements of agreements.

Among them is a strong $30 billion investment by American company Microsoft. British pharmaceutical laboratory GSK also announced on Wednesday an investment of $30 billion over five years in the United States, especially in research and development.

Recently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's agenda was marked by the removal of his ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, following revelations of his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sexual abuse, and whose scandal has greatly affected Trump's popularity in the U.K.