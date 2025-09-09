Brazil: Supreme Court moves forward in the conviction of former president Jair Bolsonaro for alleged coup plotting
With the support of Justice Flávio Dino for the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes, there are already two (out of five) judges who consider the leader guilty of attempting to undermine the democratic regime. The final decision could be known this Friday.
The First Chamber of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) began the trial against ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly accused of leading a conspiracy to prevent the investiture of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after the October 2022 elections.
The judicial process
The indictment, filed by the Prosecutor's Office, points to Bolsonaro and seven collaborators, including former ministers and military chiefs, as responsible for a plot to subvert the democratic order and prevent Lula from assuming power. According to the dossier, the plot began to take shape in 2021 and intensified after Bolsonaro's electoral defeat in 2022. The events include road blockades, foiled attacks, and the installation of camps in front of military barracks, where far-right activists demanded military intervention, according to the report by Infobae.
Justice Flávio Dino, who joined the Supreme Court in February 2024 after serving as Lula's Minister of Justice, stated that Bolsonaro was the "dominant figure" of a "criminal organization" with total control over the facts. "There was violence and a serious threat," Dino stressed, highlighting the strategic location of the camps in front of barracks "where there are rifles, machine guns, and tanks." According to his analysis, the other defendants played a secondary role, which could result in lighter sentences for them.
Alexandre de Moraes, for his part, has led a trial that the defendants' defense attorneys have questioned for alleged "partiality." However, the appeals filed were unanimously rejected by the five judges of the First Chamber.
Next steps in the trial
The process continues this week with the interventions of judges Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia Antunes, and Cristiano Zanin, president of the Chamber, who have yet to cast their votes.
The hearings are scheduled to resume on Wednesday and Thursday, and the sentences are expected to be announced on Friday. In that context, de Moraes will present his proposed sentences for each defendant, which the court will then debate.
