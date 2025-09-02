Ukraine hits hard: Attacks on refineries disable 17% of Russian oil capacity

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de septiembre, 2025

Ukraine is clear about its targets in Russia. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil and gas infrastructure have reportedly disabled around 17% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, equivalent to 1.1 million barrels per day.

The data comes from a Reuters report, which compiled information on Ukraine’s most recent attacks on Russian energy facilities.

For example, Reuters noted that last Saturday, Kiev reported several explosions and a fire at the Krasnodar oil refinery in southern Russia, which has an annual output of 3 million tons of light petroleum products.

That is just one of at least 10 attacks on Russian energy facilities carried out by Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.

The situation has impacted daily life in Russia, particularly in remote areas. According to The Guardian, fuel shortages are being felt most severely in these regions.

Boris Aronstein, an independent oil and gas analyst, told The Guardian that this is not the first fuel crisis in Russia, noting that similar shortages have occurred even before the war. However, he emphasized that Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and storage facilities have made this the most severe crisis in recent years.

"The attacks are massive, coordinated, and repeated; they come in waves, and the refineries simply do not have time to repair the damage caused by the previous attack before the next one occurs," Aronstein said.