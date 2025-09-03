Rubio praises Poland as Cuban dissident Berta Soler receives the Lech Walesa prize

Published by Diane Hernández 3 de septiembre, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday praised Poland as an example of anti-communist struggle as he participated in the presentation of an award to Cuban dissident Berta Soler.

At a ceremony in Florida honoring the leader of the Ladies in White protest movement, the secretary of state noted that Poland has recently undertaken certain diplomatic efforts in Cuba.

Poland invited Rubio to the presentation of the Lech Walesa Award, created in honor of the trade union leader who rallied opposition to communism and was democratically elected president of Poland in 1990 after the fall of the Moscow-backed regime.

In the presence of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, among others, the secretary of state said he had asked Poland for “a favor” regarding Cuba several months ago, without providing further details. “It happened instantly and immediately,” he revealed.

"It shows that, of all the nations in the world that have overcome the tyranny of communism, those who most certainly have not forgotten what it took to overcome it and who have raised their voices and taken steps to support those who seek to overcome it are our allies and friends in Poland," he said.

Poland remains a U.S. ally, despite its differences with the Trump administration over handling the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

Conservative President Karol Nawrocki will meet Wednesday with Trump at the White House.

Rubio, who has stepped up pressure on Cuba since taking office in January, praised Soler for remaining on the island and for showing “her willingness to step forward because she recognized and witnessed the oppression.”

The award is an "inspiration"

In Havana, opposition leader Berta Soler told AFP by telephone that the award is an "inspiration" to continue "advocating for the freedom of all political prisoners (…) they need to be in the streets."

She especially spoke out for Sayli Navarro and Sissi Abascal, two members of her organization who are in prison for participating in the historic protests of July 11, 2021. Hundreds of protesters are still serving sentences for that event.

Soler, who frequently faces brief detentions and house confinement for her activism, said she did not attend the ceremony because the Cuban government is enforcing "a one-way exit" from her country.

The activist was able to send a pre-recorded video to the ceremony.

"Poland freed itself from communism, with the trade unions leading the struggle," she said. Cubans "have been fighting against communist tyranny for 66 years," Soler emphasized in her statement.