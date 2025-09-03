The European Commission approves the agreement with Mercosur and submits it to the Member States

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. Nicolas Tucat / AFP.

Published by Virginia Martínez 3 de septiembre, 2025

The European Commission on Wednesday approved the trade agreement with Mercosur countries and pledged strong safeguards to protect the agricultural sector.

The European Commission’s adoption is the first step before submitting the free trade agreement to member states and European Parliament lawmakers in the coming months.

According to a European source quoted by AFP, Brussels wants to act quickly and hopes to reach an agreement with the EU-27 before the end of 2025, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holds Mercosur’s rotating presidency.

The agreement should, among other things, allow the European Union to export more cars, machinery, and alcoholic beverages to Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

In return, it would facilitate the entry of Latin American meat, sugar, rice, honey, and soybeans, with the potential to weaken certain European agricultural sectors.

According to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, "this is a win-win agreement, with significant advantages for consumers and businesses" on both continents.

However, since the negotiations concluded in December, European farmers' unions have been highly critical.

For its part, France has long reiterated its opposition to this draft treaty, which it sees as a threat to its beef, poultry, sugar, and biofuel production, while calling for additional protective measures.