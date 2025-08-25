Indonesia and US start joint military drills with allies

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de agosto, 2025

On Monday, Indonesia and the U.S. launched joint military drills involving forces from 11 allied countries, aimed at maintaining stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual "Super Garuda Shield" exercises began in the capital, Jakarta, as well as at various sites on the western island of Sumatra and the Riau Archipelago, and will continue through September 4.

More than 4,100 Indonesian and 1,300 U.S. troops will participate alongside forces from Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and other countries.

The United States and allies, including Australia, have voiced concern over China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, though Washington has emphasized that the maneuvers are not directed at Beijing.

Samuel Paparo, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said this year's exercises are "the largest Super Garuda Shield" in history and will help participating countries strengthen deterrence in the region, AFP reports.

"It is about deterring anyone who wants to change the facts on the ground through the use of violence, with the collective determination of all participants to defend the principle of sovereignty," Paparo said Monday at the opening ceremony.

The program includes cyber defense exercises and live-fire drills, the Indonesian military said.

Other countries, including India, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor, sent observers to the exercises.

Indonesia maintains a neutral foreign policy, aiming to preserve good relations with both the United States and China.