Taylor Swift is the artist who sold the most music in 2025: Where is Bad Bunny?

Published by Virginia Martínez 18 de febrero, 2026

For the fourth consecutive year, Taylor Swift was the artist who sold the most music around world. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), which considers sales across streaming, download and physical music formats.

In October, Swift released her twelfth album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which recorded the best release week of the year, as well as the best of her entire career, according to AFP. The association also noted the success of her latest tour documentary, The End of an Era.

"Taylor Swift’s sixth IFPI Global Artist of the Year award is a truly historic achievement," noted Victoria Oakley, executive director of the organization behind the distinction. "The IFPI Global Artist Chart is comprised of remarkable artists across the globe and also represents the teams and long-term commitment behind each release, ensuring fans around the world can connect with music in meaningful ways."

The 36-year-old Shake It Off performer beat out K-pop group Stray Kids on the list, which achieved its best position to date and made it into the global top five for the third consecutive year. In third place is Canadian rapper Drake.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show and recently triumphed at the Grammy Awards, ranked fifth, ahead of U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar.

With her first-place finish last year, Swift won the award as many times as all other artists combined in the last ten years. Tyler The Creator marked his first appearance in the top 20.

Bad Bunny marked his sixth consecutive year on the list, joining Swift, Drake, SEVENTEEN, The Weeknd and Eminem in an exclusive group of consecutive appearances the past five years. In addition, it is worth noting that Bad Bunny managed to cut 15 spots in just one year:

All-Time Sales Leaders

Here is the complete list of artists who sold the most music year by year according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry: