Colombia: Two near-simultaneous terrorist attacks leave 13 dead and more than 20 injured

Published by Sabrina Martin 21 de agosto, 2025

Colombia again experienced a day of extreme violence on Thursday, when two attacks in different regions of the country left at least 13 people dead and more than 20 wounded. The events occurred amid an upsurge in the activities of armed groups disputing territorial control and drug trafficking routes.

Car bomb in Cali

In Cali, Colombia's third-largest city, a truck loaded with explosives detonated near the Marco Fidel Suarez Military Aviation School. The attack left five people dead and 14 injured, according to authorities.

The event revives security concerns in the region, just weeks after bomb attacks in June that left seven dead and more than 50 injured.

Police helicopter shot down in Antioquia

Hours later, in the municipality of Amalfi, in Antioquia, a police helicopter was shot down while supporting manual eradication of coca crops. The attack left eight police officers dead and eight others wounded.

According to preliminary investigations, the aircraft was hit by a drone loaded with explosives. The 36th Front of the FARC dissidents and the Clan del Golfo, the most powerful criminal organization in the country, operate in this area of northwestern Colombia.

Context of increasing violence

No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Cali. However, authorities point to FARC dissidents -EMC and Segunda Marquetalia-, as well as the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) and the Clan del Golfo, all with a strong presence in several regions, as the main perpetrators.

President Petro announces extraordinary response

Faced with the wave of violence in the southwest of the country, the Colombian government is considering declaring the Clan del Golfo and the main dissidents of the FARC as "terrorist organizations." The objective of this measure would be to intensify the persecution against these groups, which combine violent actions with the control of illegal economies.

In addition, among the options under evaluation is the activation of the state of internal commotion. This constitutional figure grants exceptional powers to the president to govern using decrees with force of law.