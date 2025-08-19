Sheinbaum denies DEA: 'We don't validate something that is issued from the US that the Mexican government has not been asked about'
On Monday, a DEA communiqué reported that it is working with Mexico in the Project Porter against agents who control drug trafficking corridors on the border, but Sheinbaum stated that with this institution only a training of Mexican police in Texas has been agreed.
(AFP) Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, denied Tuesday that there is an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to participate in the training of Mexican police officers in Texas to participate in a joint project against operators who control the drug trafficking routes on the border.
On Monday, a DEA statement reported that Mexico is collaborating in Project Portero, but the president denied that information. "There is no agreement with the DEA," she said in her morning conference.
The objective of Project Portero, according to the statement, "is to dismantle the cartels' gatekeepers, agents who control the smuggling corridors" on the common border and who are "essential to the operations" of drug gangs.
According to the bulletin released on the DEA's official website, the program involves "Mexican investigators with U.S. authorities, prosecutors, defense officials and members of the intelligence community."
Just The News
DEA plans to work with Mexico to target drug smuggling corridors
Just The News | Brett Rowland | The Center Square
But Sheinbaum maintained that with that institution only a training of Mexican police officers in Texas has been agreed upon, while with the State Department (DOS) an agreement on security matters is about to be concluded.
"Any joint communication is done jointly. We do not validate anything that is issued by an institution of the U.S. Government that the Mexican Government has not been asked about," the president insisted.
Mexico will ask for explanations
The president said that the Mexican Foreign Ministry will ask the U.S. Embassy for an explanation about this announcement and assured that this does not affect the relationship with the United States.
"The relationship continues. There is no problem, there is coordination, collaboration (...) but we have the obligation to clarify," she said.
The Trump Administration ordered a military deployment in the Caribbean Sea
Reuters commented that the Pentagon had been ordered to prepare different options to confront these groups, many of which have been designated as global terrorist organizations, such as the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation in Mexico and even the Cartel of the Suns in Venezuela.