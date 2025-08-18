Tension between Iran and the Taliban: Tehran deports 1.2 million Afghans in six months

Published by Leandro Fleischer 18 de agosto, 2025

The Iranian government has stepped up its migration policy with the deportation of 1.2 million Afghan nationals in the past six months, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said.

Authorities plan to expel another 800,000 before March 2026, which would bring the total to about 2 million deportees in a year, out of the approximately 6 million Afghans currently residing in the country.

Momeni explained that these measures are part of a strategy to regularize the situation of foreigners, focusing on those without valid residency permits. The policy has generated controversy, especially following denunciations by the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Tensions between the two countries



In late July, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Jan Muttaqi held a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, in which he called for more humane treatment of deported Afghans. Muttaqi criticized the lack of coordination in the expulsions and pointed to cases of alleged maltreatment of those affected, which has generated tensions between the two countries.

According to estimates by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), some 250,000 Afghans were deported in June alone. However, Taliban government sources put this figure at 600,000, an increase they attribute to the 12 days of fighting between Iran and Israel, which is said to have accelerated the deportations.

The situation highlights the migration challenges in the region, as thousands of Afghans face forced return in a context of political instability and diplomatic tensions.