CBP says it has collected over $200 billion in Trump admin tariff revenue so far

Published by Misty Severi 17 de diciembre, 2025

Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that it has collected more than $200 billion in tariff revenue since President Donald Trump took office in January, crediting over 40 Trump executive orders for the record-breaking success.

The agency said it uses the latest data analytics tools to uncover tariff evasion schemes, including undervaluation, misclassification, antidumping and countervailing duty violations and “double-dipping," which claims multiple tariff exemptions as a means to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.

CBP said it has also issued 63 debarment actions against certain parties for failing to repay debts, taxes, and fees to the federal government and investigated nearly 1,200 revenue-focused e-Allegations from the trade community since January.

“CBP’s enforcement delivers results,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a statement. “By combining intelligence-led targeting, rigorous oversight, and swift action, we are safeguarding the U.S. economy, protecting American industries, and holding accountable those who seek to break our trade laws.”

The numbers mark a stark increase from fiscal year 2024 under the Biden administration. A report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in October noted that the surge in customs duties in fiscal year 2025 is more than 250% of what it collected last year.