Cambodia and Thailand agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire

Leaders of the two countries began negotiations Monday in Malaysia to try to end clashes on their common border that began five days ago.

Malaysia's prime minister, Cambodia's prime minister and Thailand's acting prime minister.AFP.

Malaysia's prime minister, Cambodia's prime minister and Thailand's acting prime minister.AFP.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Thailand and Cambodia will begin an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight Monday.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: first, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to take effect at midnight local time, midnight on July 28, 2025,” Anwar said after mediating talks between the two countries in Malaysia.

Leaders of the two countries began negotiations in Malaysia on Monday in an effort to end the border clashes that erupted five days ago.

For decades, the two Southeast Asian countries have been locked in a border dispute dating back to the French colonial era, AFP noted, but there had not been clashes of this scale since 2011.

Artillery fire and aerial bombardments have killed at least 35 people since Thursday and displaced around 200,000 others.

The start of talks

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet began talks Monday at around 3:15 p.m. (07:15 GMT) at the residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, the administrative capital.
