Cambodia and Thailand agree to 'unconditional' ceasefire

Published by Williams Perdomo 28 de julio, 2025

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Thailand and Cambodia will begin an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight Monday.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: first, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to take effect at midnight local time, midnight on July 28, 2025,” Anwar said after mediating talks between the two countries in Malaysia.

Leaders of the two countries began negotiations in Malaysia on Monday in an effort to end the border clashes that erupted five days ago.

For decades, the two Southeast Asian countries have been locked in a border dispute dating back to the French colonial era, AFP noted, but there had not been clashes of this scale since 2011.

Artillery fire and aerial bombardments have killed at least 35 people since Thursday and displaced around 200,000 others.