Trump will impose 35 percent tariffs on all products from Canada starting next month

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administrationwill impose a 35 percent tariff on all products from Canada starting in August. The Republican leader posted on his Truth Social accounta letter he would have sent to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in which he explained the details about the upcoming tariffs against the neighboring country. The publication of this letter is one more among several he has published throughout this week, addressed to more than a dozen countries and in which he promises to impose tariffs on their imports starting August 1.

Trump argued that the Canadian government had not done enough to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States, which has been one of the main complaints the conservative leader has been arguing about the northern neighbor in recent months. "If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country," Trump wrote to Carney.

Will the exemptions apply?

While early in his term the Trump administration had imposed a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada, the Republican leader eventually exempted those covered by the trade agreement signed in 2020 between the United States, Mexico and Canada during his first presidency. For the time being, no member of the Trump administration has clarified whether such exemptions will continue to apply as of August 1.

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has been lashing out at Canada by claiming that the United States does not need to buy Canadian products, suggesting even the annexation of the northern neighbor as the 51st state. While some Republicans have even commented that Trump would not actually seek to annex Canada, both Carney and other leaders in this country have on numerous occasions rejected such a suggestion and commented that, while they have the utmost respect for the United States, both countries can function better apart and as partners.