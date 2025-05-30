Mark Carney wants Canada to join the European defense plan.

Published by Carlos Dominguez 30 de mayo, 2025

During the CBC's "Power and Politics" program, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that he hopes Canada can join a major European rearmament plan before July 1.

The move seeks to reduce Canada's dependence on the United States for defense.

"Seventy-five cents of every dollar of capital spending for defense goes to the United States. That's not smart," Carney said during the interview.

According to the CBC, Ottawa is already in talks with the European Union (E.U.) to join this plan that calls for nations on the continent to spend $1.25 trillion on defense over the next five years.

A day after Carney's remarks, Defense Minister David McGuinty said his country wants to rapidly increase its defense capability in the face of growing global threats.

"The global security environment today is volatile and uncertain," the minister said Wednesday, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as a more assertive China.

Also, shortly after Carney advocated closer defense cooperation with Europe, Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post:

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!"

However, during Carney's visit to the White House, the Canadian prime minister dismissed the idea, telling Trump : "There are some places that are never for sale."