Australia: Erin Patterson found guilty of triple mushroom murder

Photo of the Supreme Court of Victoria with the collected samples.AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de julio, 2025

Australian Erin Patterson was found guilty by a jury of murdering her husband’s parents and an aunt by poisoning a meal she prepared with toxic mushrooms. The case attracted worldwide media attention, with many following the trial closely.

The events took place on July 29, 2023, when Patterson hosted a luncheon that began with prayer and lively conversation but ended with three of the guests dead.

A sirloin steak seasoned with the world's most lethal mushrooms

Throughout the trial, which lasted more than two months, Patterson claimed that the sirloin Wellington she prepared was accidentally poisoned with the fungus Amanita caesarea—also known as deadly oronja and considered one of the world’s most lethal mushrooms. She was also found guilty of attempting to murder a fourth guest, who survived.

The trial attracted podcasters, film crews, and true-crime fans to the rural town of Morwell, known for its roses. Media outlets from New York to New Delhi have closely followed every detail of what has been dubbed the “mushroom murders.”

Husband did not attend due to illness

The hostess invited Don and Gail Patterson, the parents of her estranged husband Simon, for lunch. Also attending were Simon’s aunt Heather and her husband Ian, a local Baptist pastor.

Simon was also invited but didn’t attend due to feeling unwell. Although separated, the couple remains married. Their relationship was strained over disagreements about Simon’s child support payments.