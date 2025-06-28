13 soldiers killed in Pakistan suicide attack

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de junio, 2025

At least 13 soldiers were killed in a suicide attack on Saturday in northwestern Pakistan, according to local administration and security officials who spoke to AFP.

“A suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a military convoy,” said a local administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. “Thirteen soldiers were killed, and 29 others were wounded — including 10 soldiers and 19 civilians,” the official added.