Trump administration threatens to withdraw support for OAS in the absence of results in crises in Venezuela and Haiti

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de junio, 2025

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday urged the Organization of American States (OAS) to demonstrate real results in the crises currently taking place in the region, with special emphasis on the cases of Venezuela and Haiti, adding that said institution could lose the support of the White House if it fails to do so. Speaking on behalf of Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the opening plenary session of the OAS General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda, Landau added that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was reviewing its membership in all international organizations, including this one.

"We must ask ourselves how the organization remains relevant today and whether it’s achieving its lofty and noble goals. Can we really say that the organization is succeeding in these goals today? ... The Chávez-Maduro regime has taken Venezuela from one of the most prosperous nations in our hemisphere to one of the most wretched," said Landau, who added about the case of Venezuela that, despite the electoral fraud committed by socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and the humanitarian crisis the South American country continues to suffer, the OAS had done "nothing of substance" in response.

"We must seriously ask ourselves why the OAS exists"

On the case of Haiti, Landau also strongly criticized the lack of action by the OAS, explaining that the Caribbean country was experiencing a crisis in which gangs have managed to take over much of the capital, with the Haitian government virtually in collapse.

"The United States welcomes a role for the OAS in responding to the political crisis in Haiti. If the OAS is unwilling or unable to play a constructive role in Haiti, then we must seriously ask ourselves why the OAS exists. It is time for the OAS to show results. ... The bottom line is that the United States is uniquely positioned at this juncture to be an active partner in the hemisphere. We’d like this organization to be part of the solution, not the problem."