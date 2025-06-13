DHS notifies more than 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela of the end of humanitarian parole

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de junio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that it began informing more than half a million immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela that their temporary stay permit, known as parole, was canceled.

The agency assured that the immigrants have the opportunity to self-deport.

In 2022, Democrat Joe Biden's administration granted a humanitarian parole for a group of Venezuelans to enter legally and in 2023 extended the measure to Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua. On Jan. 20, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, the Republican signed an executive order to end it.

In May, the Supreme Court authorized the administration to revoke this legal status while the case is being litigated in lower courts.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it has begun sending notices about the cancellation to foreigners who benefited from the program, also called CHNV, for the countries' initials.

The messages were "sent to the email addresses" of the beneficiaries and will inform them that "their employment authorization ... has been revoked, effective immediately," the statement explained.

"DHS encourages any illegal alien residing in the U.S. to self-deport with the CBP Home Mobile App. If they do so, they will receive travel assistance and a $1,000 exit bonus upon arrival in their home country," the agency highlighted.

"The Biden Administration lied to America. They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs," said Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokeswoman, quoted in the statement.

"Granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers," she added and estimates that the "end" of these programs fits with the idea of America First.