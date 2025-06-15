Huckabee: Iran attacking Americans in Israel

Published by JNS STAFF 15 de junio, 2025

U.S. Ambassa dor to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Saturday that Iran was not only targeting Israelis with indiscriminate rocket fire, but also threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in the Jewish state.

“If you hear ‘Israel is no concern to USA’ remember 700,000 AMERICANS live in Israel. That is equivalent to a full House District,” Huckabee tweeted.

“More Americans here than in any other country except Mexico! Iran isn’t just attacking Israel but your fellow Americans who live here,” he added.

At least 10 people were killed overnight Saturday in a wave of Iranian missile attacks targeting civilian areas across Israel, according to emergency services and local media reports.

Saturday night’s attacks brought the Israeli civilian death toll to 13, after three Israeli civilians were killed by Iranian ballistic missiles overnight Friday.

