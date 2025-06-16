Voz media US Voz.us
Air India flight returns to Hong Kong due to technical problem days after deadly crash

The flight, which was bound for New Delhi, landed safely at its point of origin and underwent inspections, Air India said.

A Boeing aircraft on the runway (Archive)

A Boeing aircraft on the runway (Archive)Logan Cyrus / AFP.

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating flight AI315, returned to Hong Kong on Monday as a precautionary measure after detecting a technical problem shortly after takeoff.

The flight, which was bound for New Delhi, landed safely at its point of origin and underwent inspections, Air India told Reuters. This incident comes just days after a tragic crash by the airline that left 241 people dead.

Flight AI315 took off from Hong Kong at around 12:20 p.m. local time, reaching an altitude of 22,000 feet before beginning to descend.

Approximately 15 minutes after takeoff, one of the pilots communicated to air traffic control, "for technical reasons, sir, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong, maybe we will come back and land back into Hong Kong once we sort out the problem," as noted by Fox News. The pilot added, "We don't want to continue further," before the decision to return was made.

The aircraft involved is seven years old. Air India has not provided further details on the nature of the technical problem.

This incident comes shortly after a devastating Air India crash on Thursday, when another Boeing 787-8, flight AI171, traveling from Ahmedabad, India, to London-Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after takeoff.

The crash left 241 passengers and crew members deceased, with only one survivor, Viswashkumar Ramesh. Ramesh described his survival as a "miracle" in an interview, stating, "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared."

Air India's statement

In response to the tragedy, Air India's chairman N. Chandrasekaran addressed staff on Monday, urging them to use the accident as a catalyst to build a safer airline and to stand firm in the face of possible criticism. Air India also issued a statement on X on Sunday, expressing grief: "Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident."
