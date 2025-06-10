Terror grows in Colombia: at least three killed in 16 guerrilla attacks in less than 24 hours

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported that three people were killed Tuesday in 16 attacks involving gunfire, car bombs and guerrilla drones in southwestern Colombia.

Dissidents of the now-defunct FARC guerrillas operate there.

The attacks follow an attack Saturday in Bogota on Miguel Uribe, a senator and presidential hopeful wounded by three bullets. The 39-year-old leader is in intensive care at a clinic in the capital and his condition is stable but critical, according to doctors.

General Carlos Triana, director of the national police, said that the "indiscriminate" attacks were registered in the departments of Valle del Cauca and Cauca.

In statements to La FM radio station, Triana said that there are two policemen and a civilian dead. The police recorded at least three wounded.

One of the dead officers was in Cali, Colombia's third largest city. There the attacks targeted police stations.

The other attacks occurred in municipalities such as Jamundi, Cali's neighbor, Corinto and the port of Buenaventura, Colombia's most important port on the Pacific.