Mexico: 5 burnt bodies found and investigated if they belong to the members of Grupo Fugitivo

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de mayo, 2025

Five burned bodies were found in a secluded area of Reynosa, a city in northern Mexico. Authorities are investigating whether those bodies are those of the five musicians from the Grupo Fugitivo, who disappeared on May 25 after playing at a local bar.

The human remains were completely burned, so they were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service for DNA testing. The state prosecutor's office has not yet confirmed whether they are the missing musicians, although local authorities said the bodies' characteristics could match.

A disappearance surrounded by suspicion

The musicians - Francisco Javier Vázquez, Nemesio Antonio Durán, Livan Solís, Víctor Manuel Garza, and José Francisco Morales - disappeared after playing at a bar in Reynosa. Days later, the van in which they were traveling was found in another neighborhood, with no signs of violence, but without the band's logos or the trailer where they were carrying their instruments.

Newspaper reports indicate that the group may have been tricked with a false invitation to play in another place. They were allegedly summoned to an empty lot, where traces of blood were found, suggesting that they may have been the victims of an ambush.

The community demands answers

After learning of the discovery of the bodies, family, friends, and followers of Grupo Fugitivo gathered in a church in Reynosa to light candles and pray. Although there is no official confirmation, pain and uncertainty are growing among the musicians' loved ones.

The case has generated concern throughout the country. Tamaulipas is one of the states most affected by violence and disappearances in Mexico, and this new case once again highlights the lack of security and justice for many people.