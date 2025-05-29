Portugal: Chega becomes the second-largest parliamentary force, surpassing the Socialist Party

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) The conservative Chega party officially became Portugal's second largest political force by overtaking the Socialist Party in the May 18 early legislative elections thanks to votes from abroad, according to the final results released Wednesday.

Andre Ventura's party had been tied at 58 seats with the Socialists in the provisional count, but won in two of the four overseas constituencies, whose results had not been released.

"It's a great victory," Ventura said. "It marks a profound change in the Portuguese political system," he added.

Chega won 22.76% of the vote and 60 seats in the legislative elections, which were won overall by the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) led by outgoing Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

With the results now published, Montenegro will attempt to form a minority government. The prime minister has stated he will not cooperate with Chega, despite Ventura urging him to “break” with the Socialists.