Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de mayo, 2025

At least five people were killed and 19 others are seriously injuredfollowing an explosion that occurred Tuesday at one of the most important chemical plants in China, located in the eastern province of Shandong. Witnesses in the area detailed that the explosion shattered windows more than four kilometers away and even sent giant plumes of smoke hundreds of meters into the air. The incident took place in the city of Weifang, inside the facilities of the Gaomi Youdao Chemical plant, which manufactures both pesticides and different types of chemicals used in the medical industry, with numerous countries around the world making use of these products in their clinics and hospitals.

According to different media reports, in addition to the deceased and injured, six people remain missing following the explosion, with a rescue operation currently active. It is not known if the six missing persons are civilians who were in the areas surrounding the explosion, or if they are personnel of the chemical plant, which is known worldwide for being the world's largest producer of the insecticide chlorpyrophos, which is used to control pests not only in homes but also in large crops.

The cause of the explosion is unknown

So far, nearly 300 firefighters have been deployed to the area, and while they have been able to assist many injured people, transporting some of them to nearby hospitals, neither the firefighters nor the chemical plant personnel have been able to determine what caused the explosion. However, the company issued a statement in which they expressed their solidarity with the fatal victims, their condolences to their families, and explained that in the first eight months of the year 2024 they were able to identify and correct almost 1000 safety risks at the plant.

In a video published by China Central Television, which is controlled by the communist regime of dictator Xi Jinping, a student at a nearby school claimed to have seen a huge cloud of yellow and red mood after hearing a loud bang. The student added that he perceived a sour smell.