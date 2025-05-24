Russia attacks Kiev with drones and missiles amid prisoner swap

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de mayo, 2025

A Russian drone and missile attack on Saturday wounded 15 people and triggered several fires in Kiev, just hours before proceeding with the second stage of a record prisoner swap between the two sides.

The air force claimed it had "shot down six ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23 (in Kiev) and neutralized 245 dronesenemy Shahed-type" missiles, out of a total of 14 missiles and 250 drones sent from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on X that "Fragments of Russian missiles and drones are being cleared in Kyiv."

Also, "Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing at the sites of strikes and debris impacts — wherever they are needed. There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight. Once again, residential buildings, cars, businesses have been damaged. Sadly, there are injuries," the Ukrainian president added.

"Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire," Zelensky said on X, insisting that "the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow."

On the other hand, the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, said, "The capital and its region are again suffering a massive attack from the enemy. Air defense systems are permanently operating in Kiev and its periphery."

"If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue - read the news," said Katarina Mathernova, E.U. ambassador to Ukraine.

The attack came amid a record prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, with a total of one thousand people released per side between Friday and Sunday.

This exchange was the only tangible result of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations held in Istanbul in mid-May, the first direct contact between the two sides in three years.

Once this exchange is concluded, the two sides must exchange documents setting out their conditions for an agreement that would end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.