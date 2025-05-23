Kiev and Moscow confirm the start of a large-scale prisoner swap

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de mayo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Friday that his country repatriated 390 people in the first phase of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia, which will last several days.

"The first phase of the '1,000 for 1,000' exchange agreement was concluded" with the repatriation of "390 people," he said on X. "We expect the exchange to continue on Saturday and Sunday," Zelensky added.

Russia announced Friday that it exchanged 270 military personnel and 120 civilians captured with Ukraine, in an exchange agreed upon with Kiev at talks in Istanbul last week.

"270 Russian servicemen and 120 civilians (...) were returned. In return, 270 Ukrainian Army prisoners of war and 120 civilians were handed over," the Russian Defense Ministry reported in Telegram.

This agreement would be a first step after negotiations in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

Donald Trump had already announced on Friday a "big" prisoner exchange between the two countries.

"Just finished a big prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine," Trump indicated on his social network, Truth Social. "Congrats to both sides on this negotiation. could this lead to something great," he added.