Elections in Europe: Pro-European centrist Nicușor Dan wins in Romania, as Poland heads to a runoff

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de mayo, 2025

This Sunday, Romania and Poland experienced important elections that show two different paths for the future of Europe: one in favor of the European Union and another advocating conservative ideas.

In Romania, the centrist Nicușor Dan, who advocates support for Ukraine and cooperation with NATO, won. He defeated conservative George Simion, a politician who has praised Donald Trump and criticized the influence of the European Union.

Dan won more than 53% of the vote and was congratulated by European leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen. In his speech, Dan thanked the Romanian people for their support and said he will work to improve the country, although he warned that difficult times lie ahead.

George Simion, who had initially declared himself the winner, accepted his defeat but promised to continue defending his conservative vision.

Poland defines its course in a second round

Meanwhile, in Poland, the elections still have no clear winner. Warsaw's liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, won 30.8% of the vote and was close behind his right-wing rival, Karol Nawrocki, who won 29.1%. Both will go to a runoff on June 1.

Backed by the conservative Law and Justice(PiS) party, Nawrocki called on right-wing voters to unite to beat Trzaskowski. The three right-wing candidates who did not advance to the runoff totaled more than 22% of the vote, which could be key in the next ballot.

One of those candidates was Grzegorz Braun, a right-wing antisemitic candidate, known for extinguishing Hanukkah candles in Parliament with a fire extinguisher, who came in fourth place with 6.2% of the vote.

For the time being, the results reflect that in Romania, the pro-European Union option won, although with strong competition from patriotic sectors. In Poland, the decision is still open, with a close contest that could lean towards a more sovereign vision. It is clear that Eastern Europe has become the key arena for a struggle between those who promote unfettered integration and those who defend their nations' identity, sovereignty and traditional values.