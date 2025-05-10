US and Chinese delegations engaged in more than eight hours of talks to de-escalate the trade war

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de mayo, 2025

Senior officials from the U.S. and Chinese officials met Saturday in Switzerland at the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The talks lasted more than eight hours and marked the first major step towards de-escalating the trade war between the two powers.

Although details of the talks have not yet emerged, and there have been no official statements on the talks, the two countries' delegations will meet again this Sunday after a marathon day in Switzerland.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng led the Asian power's delegation and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent led the U.S. delegation.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was present at the meeting and it was not confirmed whether Wang Xiaohong, a senior Chinese security official and Xi Jinping's right-hand man, attended the Geneva talks. His participation was planned because of the fentanyl crisis and how China combats chemical trafficking for its production is at the center of the table.

The meeting comes weeks after the world's two biggest economic powers imposed tariffs far in excess of 100% on each other's goods.

The U.S.-China trade war and President Donald Trump's decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on dozens of other countries created disruptions in supply chains, instability in financial markets and stoked fears of a sharp global recession.

While the location of the talks at the Swiss diplomatic center was not disclosed in the first instance, witnesses and the press saw both delegations return after a lunch break to the U.N. ambassador's private villa, Reuters reported.

Some journalists and media reported after the lunch break that the Chinese delegation abruptly left the negotiating table without offering explanations to the U.S. officials. However, the resumption of dialogue and convening a new round of talks for this Sunday suggest that such reports were inaccurate or outright false.

Although the Chinese delegation has yet to issue an official statement, the state-run Xinhua news agency noted Saturday that despite the United States' "reckless abuse of tariffs," the negotiations in Switzerland represent "a positive and necessary step to resolve disagreements and avoid further escalation."

"Whether the road ahead involves negotiation or confrontation, one thing is clear: China's determination to safeguard its development interests is unwavering, and its stance on maintaining the global economic and trade order remains unshakable," Xinhua stated.

The Chinese state agency's comment is in line with earlier remarks by Bessent, who had said that the meetings in Switzerland would focus on "de-escalation" and not on a "grand trade deal."