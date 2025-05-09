India eliminated one of the terrorists who killed American journalist Daniel Pearl

Published by Leandro Fleischer 9 de mayo, 2025

India eliminated in one of the attacks in Kashmir Abdul Rauf Azhar, a member of the Al Qaeda terrorist group who was involved in planning the kidnapping and subsequent beheading of Daniel Pearl, a Jewish journalist for The Wall Street Journal, in January 2002. Pearl was kidnapped by the radical organization National Movement for the Restoration of Pakistani Sovereignty while on his way to interview a terrorist leader on Pakistani soil.

The announcement of Azhar's death was made by the Indian People's Party, the party that governs the country.

It should be noted that Azhar was not only involved in Pearl's assassination, he was also involved in the attack on the Indian Parliament building in 2001, among other terrorist incidents.

This week, Indian forces bombed nine terrorist targets in the Pakistani part of Kashmir and also within the recognized international border of Pakistan, in response to a terrorist shooting attack in the town of Pahalgam, in the Indian sector of Kashmir, in which 26 people, the vast majority of them Indian tourists, were killed, New Delhi announced.

According to testimonies, the terrorists asked the victims to show their IDs, asked them which were Muslims, then killed those who were not.

Pearl's abduction and murder



At the time of the kidnapping, the group accused Pearl of being a spy and presented a series of demands to the United States, including the release of Pakistani terrorists imprisoned in the country.

Pearl's body was found four months later in a grave in a cemetery in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

The reporter's body showed strong signs of violence, as he had been decapitated.

A month after his murder, terrorists released a video of Pearl shortly before his execution.

In the footage, the journalist is shown saying, "My name is Daniel Pearl. I am a Jewish-American from Encino, California, USA. I come from a Zionist family on my father's side. My father is Jewish, my mother is Jewish and I am Jewish. My family practices Judaism."

We will never forget Daniel Pearl.



Murdered by Islamists in Pakistan for the sole crime of being an American. pic.twitter.com/sXbTrgw60S — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 9, 2025

At the time, four people were arrested by Pakistani authorities in connection with the journalist's abduction and murder. All were released after 18 years in prison. However, the seven others who were accused of the crime were never arrested.

The man accused of beheading Pearl, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is one of the planners of the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Mohammed is still being held in the American prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The terrorist organization was banned in Pakistan since 2002, but Indian officials say the Pakistani government allows it to operate freely in its territory.