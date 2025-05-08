Published by Santiago Ospital 8 de mayo, 2025

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," President Donald Trump wrote on social media, just seconds after US Cardinal Robert Prevost became known to the world as Pope Leo XIV. In addition to the first from the United States, he is the second from the continent, after his predecessor Francis.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," continued the president, who added to be looking forward to meeting the supreme pontiff. "It will be a very meaningful moment!"

From the State Department's official channels, Marco Rubio assured that he looked forward to "deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff." The secretary assured that he and his wife were praying for his papacy, asking that "the Holy Spirit impart wisdom, strength, and grace as he shepherds the Church."

Crossing the southern border, Claudia Sheinbaum also extended her congratulations. "I ratify our humanist convergence in favor of peace and prosperity in the world," the Mexican leader said. Even further south, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte celebrated the appointment by highlighting Prevost's "more than 20 years of service" in Peru.

Prevost was sent as an Augustinian missionary to the diocese of Chulucanas in the 1980s. He lived there for more than 10 years. He also served as Bishop of Chiclayo, in northeastern Peru.

European Greetings

"In an era marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the balcony of blessings are a powerful call for peace, fraternity and responsibility," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni maintained. "A spiritual legacy that follows the path traced by Pope Francis, and which Italy looks upon with respect and hope."

"Millions of Europeans draw daily inspiration from the Church's enduring commitment to peace, human dignity, and mutual understanding among nations," wrote, for her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. "The European Union stand ready to work closely with the Holy See to confront global challenges and nurture a spirit of solidarity, respect and kindness."

Other European coordinates heard the greeting of Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, who wished a pontificate of "peace and hope". The King and Queen of Spain assured that his call for peace was inspiring, and that it reflected "the deepest desires and feelings of the Spanish people".

Both sides of the war on the continent issued their respective congratulations, with Vladimir Putin wishing that the cooperation of the Vatican and Russia continue, "on the basis of the Christian values that unite us," and Volodymyr Zelensky wishing that his country continues to receive the "moral and spiritual support" of the Church.

"Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians," he also wrote.

The president of another country at war, Isaac Herzog of Israel, also said he wanted closer ties with Vatican City, as well as "the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world."