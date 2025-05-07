Black smoke: Election of the new pope moves to a second vote

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de mayo, 2025

The 133 cardinals gathered in the Conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican, failed to choose the new pope.

At around 03:05 pm Eastern time (09:05 pm Rome time), the Vatican issued the black smoke, a symbol that the first vote failed to elect Pope Francis' successor.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square awaiting the decision to be made by the Conclave in the first vote.

For the election of the new pope, the candidates need the approval of two-thirds of the Conclave. The next vote will be this Thursday.