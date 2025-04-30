China ramps up military pressure on Taiwan amid diplomatic clashes with Philippines

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de abril, 2025

As the United States and the Philippines conduct joint military exercises, Taiwan has detected a sharp increase in Chinese air operations in the vicinity of the island. Taiwanese authorities reported that in a span of 72 hours, 76 warplanes from China have flown in areas close to their airspace, in what they consider an escalation of regional military activity.

According to data released by the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense, the flyovers occurred between Sunday morning and Wednesday, with a deployment that included drones, fighter jets and bombers. Of the total reported, 61 aircraft crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, entering different areas that are part of the island's Air Defense Identification Zone, especially in the northern, central, southwestern and eastern sectors. Some aircraft even approached the 24-nautical-mile strip that marks the contiguous Taiwanese maritime boundary.

Coincidence with the "Balikatan" drills

These flights are being recorded at the same time that the United States and the Philippines are carrying out their annual military drills, known as "Balikatan," which began last week and will run until May 9. A total of 14,000 troops are participating this year, with 9,000 U.S. troops and 5,000 Filipino troops deployed in various regions of the Philippines. The activities include air and maritime defense training at strategic points such as the islands of Palawan and Luzon, close to both the South China Sea and Taiwan.

Chinese authorities have expressed their rejection of these exercises, which they consider a provocation. Last week, the Chinese military expressed its opposition to military cooperation between Washington and Manila and this Wednesday, Beijing reiterated its position, warning the Philippines of possible consequences if it gets involved with the situation regarding Taiwan.

Diplomatic friction over possible rapprochement with Taipei

The tension has also been fueled by recent statements by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who left open the possibility of establishing official ties with Taiwan in the economic sphere. If realized, it would be the first time since 1987 that Manila has taken such a step. Although the Philippines maintains diplomatic relations with China and does not formally recognize Taiwan as a state, the comment was enough to provoke a direct warning from Beijing, which interpreted it as an act of defiance.

The exchange of warnings, together with the increase in military flights and the joint exercises underway, reflect a context of growing tension in the Indo-Pacific, where strategic balances are becoming increasingly fragile.