More than 20 Christians killed in new attack by ISWA-linked terrorists in Nigeria

30 de abril, 2025

The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), the Boko Haram splinter group, has claimed responsibility for two attacks carried out in recent hours in the state of Borno, located in northwestern Nigeria, also known for being one of the main epicenters of operations of extremist formations.

The jihadist group claimed responsibility for the death of an alleged Nigerian Army spy, as well as the death of more than twenty people in an attack on a Christian-majority town. Several houses and a church were set on fire in the attack.

A brief statement issued by the Amaq news agency revealed the details of this event, one of the many that keep Nigeria as the country with the highest number of deaths of practicing Christians in the world.

A few hours apart, the Nigerian television channel Channels TV also reported that at least 14 people were killed in an armed attack on funeral attendees in Chibok, where the assailants set fire to other homes.

In addition, 15 people, including six children, were killed when a bomb exploded as a passenger vehicle passed near the town of Rann, but ISWA has not claimed responsibility for the latter attack.

Nigerian authorities use the name Boko Haram to refer to both the group and its offshoot, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), both of which are particularly active in the northeast of the country and the Lake Chad basin, where they have carried out dozens of attacks in recent months against faith communities.